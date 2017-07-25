George A. Romero celebrated at public memorial

Friends, family and fans of the late George A. Romero paid their respects to the horror movie veteran at a public memorial on Monday (24Jul17).

The Night of the Living Dead director passed away on 16 July after losing his battle with lung cancer at the age of 77, and his friends and fans descended upon Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto, Canada, where he had lived since 2004, on Monday to bid farewell to him and celebrate his life and career with his family, including wife Suzanne Desrocher Romero and daughter Tina.

According to the Toronto Star, the legendary filmmaker's closed casket featured two yellow rubber ducks on the lid and was surrounded by multiple floral arrangements, including ones depicting a skeletal face and a large doll in his likeness. One of the arrangements was from members of rock band The Misfits, who worked with Romero on 2000 movie Bruiser.

Footage of his films played on TV sets within the venue while another room featured a display of memorabilia, such as a blood-spattered hand gripping a miniature version of Toronto's CN Tower.

The Walking Dead producer/director Greg Nicotero, who got his first job in special effects make-up on Romero's Day of the Dead in 1985, attended the service as well as local actors who appeared in his movies.

"He was a sweetheart," said Boyd Banks, who appeared in Land of the Dead and Dawn of the Dead, to The Hollywood Reporter, while stunt performer Ermes Blarasin said he was "blown away" by how nice Romero was on set.

Many fans dressed up as zombies to honour his legacy, with fan Eric Jackson telling the publication, "He really defined the modern zombie, taking it out of its voodoo roots and turning it into something very long-lasting."

© WENN Newsdesk 2017