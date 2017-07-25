Sons of Dunkirk heroes critical of lack of movie recognition for fathers

The sons of two heroes of the Dunkirk evacuation are angry their fathers have not been recognised in Christopher Nolan's new movie.

Major General Charles Ramsay, 81, and Dane Clouston, 78, whose fathers helped orchestrate the evacuation of 400,000 troops from the beaches of Northern France in 1940, have complained their relatives did not receive credit in Nolan's new film Dunkirk.

Ramsay, whose dad Vice-Admiral Sir Bertram Ramsay helped plan the evacuation from Dover but is not referred to in the film told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, "I am deeply disappointed that my father has not been recognised in the film. At no point did the film-makers get in touch to learn more about his involvement."

His objection comes after it was revealed Clouston, whose father Commander James Campbell Clouston helped hundreds of thousands of soldiers escape from the beaches of Dunkirk, wrote to producer Emma Thomas earlier this year (17) requesting he be credited in the movie.

Despite the request, Commander Clouston was fictionalised as Commander Bolton, played by Kenneth Branagh in the movie.

In a letter responding to Clouston, Thomas, who is also Nolan's wife, wrote, "We are not changing that fictional name due to the fact that our character was inspired by the stories of several different men."

After the film's release the hero's son told the Daily Mail he was disappointed at the decision as he felt the character's actions mirrored his father's.

"I was quite upset he is not referred to by his proper name," he said. "I understand it would be impossible to use everybody's names correctly in a film but he was the one pier master, there was no other person in that role."

In a recent interview with USA Today, Nolan, whose Second World War epic has earned rave reviews, defended the decision not to name Clouston.

"Clouston has an incredible story we could not do justice to in the film," he said. "I am hopeful it will inspire people who are interested to look into the stories of the real people who were actually there."

Dunkirk looks set to top the box office chart in both the U.K. and U.S., having already earned $50.5 million (£38.9 million) on its North American debut.

