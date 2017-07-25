Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter receive pay rises in new Modern Family contracts

Modern Family stars including Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter are to receive pay increases after signing deals for two more seasons.

The sitcom, which has been running since 2009, was renewed for a ninth and tenth season by executives of the ABC network earlier this year (17), and all the adult castmembers signed on with pay increases.

It has now been revealed that the show's younger castmembers, Sarah, Ariel and Nolan Gould, who play Dunphy siblings Haley, Alex and Luke respectively, as well as Rico Rodriguez, who plays Sofia Vergara's onscreen son Manny, have also signed new contracts for another two years - meaning the original cast remains intact.

According to Deadline, the four, now all aged 18 or over, will receive significant increases, meaning they will each earn more than $100,000 (£77,000) per episode.

It was previously announced that Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Sofia Vergara will receive $500,000 (£384,000) per episode for season nine, a jump from their season eight salary of $350,000 (£269,000).

The youngest castmembers, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, 10, and five-year-old Jeremy Maguire, who play Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Joe Pritchett, joined the show later in the run and still have time remaining on their current contracts.

Production on season nine is slated to begin in early August, ahead of its premiere on 27 September.

It is not known if the schedule of the new season will affect Ariel's plans to attend the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to study political science in the autumn. She originally intended to start college in 2016 but she postponed it for a year due to filming commitments.

However, Deadline reports that her participation on the show will not be affected by her education as it is close to the show's LA sets.

