Tears for Fears postpone U.S tour due to 'family emergency'

British rockers Tears for Fears have postponed their remaining U.S. tour dates due to a "family emergency".

The band, currently a duo featuring founder members Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, were due to play four gigs in California this week (end30Jul17) but have pulled out of the concerts, which will now be rescheduled.

A statement on the Mad World rockers' Facebook page read, "Tears for Fears regretfully announce the postponement of their last four US tour dates, due to a family emergency. All dates will be rescheduled with details to follow shortly."

The dates affected are Tuesday's (25Jul17) gig in San Jose, Wednesday's (26Jul17) in Santa Barbara and two consecutive nights at Los Angeles' STAPLES Center from Friday (28Jul17).

This week's dates were to have concluded their U.S. tour. Their next scheduled gig is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 22 September (17).

