Westlife star to support Boyzone on anniversary tour

Westlife star Brian McFadden will reportedly hit the road with Boyzone for the band's 25th anniversary tour.

The Irish singer, who has been pushing for a Westlife reunion, will now join his pals on tour in 2018, according to The Sun.

McFadden has signed on to support the four-piece, which features his Boyzlife bandmate Keith Duffy.

Shane Lynch tells the tabloid, "He's doing the whole tour on a support but there's no point him hanging around. I'd like to bring him on stage for a couple of songs with the boys."

Brian quit Westlife in 2004.

