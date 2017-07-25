Reba McEntire returns for another attack on the Christmas albums market

Reba McEntire is having another crack at the Christmas market by re-releasing her 2016 holiday album with new tunes.

My Kind Of Christmas was a big hit last year, and on Monday (24Jul17) she took to Instagram to confirm she'll be back later this year - and she'll be joined by Vince Gill, Amy Grant, and Darius Rucker on new tracks.

"If you didn't get the limited release of MY KIND OF CHRISTMAS last year, we're putting it out again this year with a new cover plus three additional songs featuring my friends...," Reba wrote on Instagram. "It will be in stores everywhere October 13."

