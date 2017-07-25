Paul Bettany stayed in cabin alone for Unabomber role

Paul Bettany spent days locked away in a cabin disconnected from technology to prepare for his role as U.S. terrorist Ted Kaczynski.

The Avengers actor portrays the Unabomber in mini-series Manifesto, which explores FBI officials' 20-year manhunt to bring the anarchist to justice. During his terrorising campaign, Kaczynski spent 20 years living in the woods, and Bettany decided to get away for some alone time to help him get into the role.

"I spent the time on my own because we don't anymore," he told Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Monday (24Jul17). "We're endlessly in contact. When is the last time that you really turned off your cell phone, really didn't look at email or text?

"I did it for three days and came in for work and my voice broke because I hadn't used my voice in three days. Just that sort of aloneness. (Kaczynski) was in the woods for 20 years (alone)."

Bettany also had to study up on his history for the role because he didn't remember much of what happened during the bombings, which started in 1978.

"I started doing the research and I realised my memory of him (Kaczynski) is just this sort of homeless hermit that you remember from those photographs," he told the New York Daily News. "Of course, the dirt in those photographs is because he was in the middle of making a bomb at the time and actually his 10-by-8 cabin was in pretty good condition, pretty organised, and he'd lived there for 20 years."

Kaczynski is currently serving multiple life sentences in prison with no possibility of parole after pleading guilty to multiple counts of illegally transporting, mailing, and using bombs, as well as the deaths of his three victims.

