Enrique Iglesias has yet to introduce girlfriend Anna Kournikova to his father

Enrique Iglesias has yet to introduce longtime girlfriend Anna Kournikova to his father Julio Iglesias - despite being with her for 16 years.

In 2014, Julio revealed that while his wife and children have met the former tennis ace, he himself had not, and now son Enrique has admitted the situation still hasn't changed three years later.



"They still haven't met, no. They have to meet at some point," he said, according to The Sun newspaper, adding that Anna and his father have rarely been in the same country at the same time.



The 42-year-old has been dating Anna on and off since 2001, after they played lovers in the music video for single Escape. They have been dogged by marriage rumours, especially in 2011 when Enrique referred to Anna, 36, as his "wife" during a concert and again last year (16) when she was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger.



However, he has insisted once again that they have no plans to tie the knot.



"We're just as happy. There comes a point when you've been with someone for a certain amount of time that I believe that you are like, married," he insisted. "I guess the only difference is that we haven't walked down the aisle."



Enrique is currently promoting the remix of his song Subeme La Radio, which features Sean Paul and Matt Terry, the winner of Britain's The X Factor in 2016, and he told Britain's Daily Star newspaper he had no problem working with a singer who found fame on a TV talent show.



"It's tough to be an artist and get signed to a record company these days," he explained. "To me, whether you get signed because you are on X Factor or because you walk into the Sony building, it's not any different."



Matt spent time living in Spain and can speak Spanish, and Enrique has praised his singing on the track, saying, "When I heard Matt sing in Spanish it's crazy. You wouldn't know he was English. He doesn't have an accent."

© Cover Media Group 2017