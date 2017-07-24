Love Island winner Kem Cetinay hopes to marry Amber Davies

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have been voted the winning couple on ITV2 dating show Love Island and hinted they could be heading down the aisle.

The duo covered their mouths in shock and embraced as host Caroline Flack announced they had triumphed over Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.

After an incredible summer of love, you've chosen Kem and Amber as the worthy WINNERS of #LoveIsland 2017! 🍾🏆💛 pic.twitter.com/UKzRa43Fo0 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2017

They walked away with £50,000 prize money between them after Cetinay chose to share the cash with Davies rather than keep it for himself when he drew the winning envelope in the final stage of the competition.

We think a HUGE round of applause is in order for Jamie and Camilla, our fabulous runners-up! 👏👏👏 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7aCt8omgQW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2017

Before finding out they had won the show, Flack asked Cetinay; “Have you found your future wife?”

The hairdresser replied: “Yeah. 100%. I have, I have.”

Potential wedding bells for Kember! You heard it here first!!! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OZYcpbWmqk — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2017

Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes came third in the reality series, while Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen came in fourth.

They've had some major highs and serious lows this summer, but they still came out in 3rd place! Congrats Chris and Olivia! 💗 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/EFOyt3m5sA — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2017

Your votes are in, and the couple taking the 4th place spot is Marcel and Gabby! 🎊 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GEY4oozb9j — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2017

Thurlow said making it to the final two couples was an “indescribable feeling,” adding that the show had “been the making of me.”

Jewitt added: “I saw things in Camilla that I saw in myself but I couldn’t have expected how it would have gone.

“I can’t wait to get out and for us to be alone.”

In footage recorded ahead of the live final, the final four couples attended a prom in the garden of the villa they have lived in for the past seven weeks.

Cetinay read poetry to Davies saying: “When we talk about our lives and the things that we’ve been through, it’s mad to meet a girl who’s so caring and true.

Cetinay and Davies (ITV)

“The relationship got rocky and we both started to fear, the problem was we were scared to show we care. The thought of being vulnerable was pushing each other apart. But when you find a girl that special, you have to follow your heart.”

Cetinay dresses to impress (ITV)

Davies told Cetinay: “Kem, seven weeks ago I walked into the villa having no idea how much this experience was going to change my life. It’s safe to say we’ve had one of the most challenging journeys.

Davies tears up (ITV)

“I say this to you every day but I wouldn’t change any of those bad days we’ve had because it made me realise I found something in someone that I didn’t know was possible to find.”

Hughes also moved viewers by telling Attwood: “Olivia’s first impression will remain cemented in my soul as one of the most beautiful girls I’ve ever seen.

“Our journey is ending where another will begin, and to me you’re Snowy, if I was Tin Tin. Your cuddles in the morning and your kisses at night, but your freckles are one of my favourite sights.”

Hughes tells Attwood how he feels (ITV)

The series, which has been a ratings hit, will return to ITV2 next summer.

The channel has also made the first two series available to view on demand.

All of the contestants will be back together on Sunday for a reunion special at 9pm on ITV2.

© Press Association 2017