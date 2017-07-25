Stormzy vows to keep Ed Sheeran duet going, even if it annoys people

Grime star Stormzy has promised to keep his collaboration with Ed Sheeran alive while on tour, but only to annoy one particular fan.

The Gang Signs & Prayer star delighted music fans when he unexpectedly walked onto the Brit Awards stage in February to join in Sheeran’s live performance of hit single Shape Of You.

But while the unlikely remix went viral at the time, the duet has proved less than popular with some of his most die-hard fans.

Stormzy replied to a fan via Twitter

Ahead of his sell-out show in Sydney, Australia, tonight, one follower begged him on Twitter: “Please don’t play Ed Sheeran tonight.”

Refusing to ignore the jab, Stormzy teased: “F*** you we doing shape of you remix twice just for that.”

He appears to have the backing of most other fans as many responded how much they “love” the song, amid a string of laughing emoji comments.

A few also added early happy birthday messages to the star, who turns 24 on Wednesday.

Never one to hide his personal interests, Stormzy made headlines last week for his appearance on ITV2 dating show, Love Island.

A self-proclaimed fan of the show, he has reportedly offered the final couples VIP tickets to watch him at this year’s V Festival.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, he has made sure the remaining four pairs, including Monday night series winners Kim Cetinay and Amber Davies, will be able to spend some time with him as well as watch his show at next month’s big event.

© Press Association 2017