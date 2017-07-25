Love Island champs Kem and Amber thank fans for support through the 'rocky ride'

The winners took a moment out of their celebrations to thank the viewers who voted for them.

Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have thanked their loyal fans for supporting them through an “emotional, rocky ride”.

The pair were crowned victors of the six-week ITV2 dating show during a live final show on Monday night, after their growing romance won the hearts of viewers across the country.

As they claimed their £50,000 prize, they shared a heartfelt video message via Twitter.

Kem and Amber have a special message for everyone who voted for them to WIN #LoveIsland 2017 💖 pic.twitter.com/SdOHwNPtEi — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 24, 2017

Cetinay said: “Hello guys, thank you so much for voting for us. We know it has been an emotional, rocky ride … thank you so much, it’s amazing.”

Davies added: “We love you so much and thank you.”

After their win was announced during a glamorous prom-style series finale, hairdresser Cetinay said he would be sharing the cash prize with his new partner and even said that he had “100%” found his future wife.

Runners up in the reality TV competition were Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, followed by Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes in third and Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen in fourth.

Kem and Amber share emotional love messages during the live final (James Hilder/ITV/PA)

In footage recorded ahead of the live final, the couple exchanged moving statements about their feelings.

Cetinay read poetry to Davies saying: “When we talk about our lives and the things that we’ve been through, it’s mad to meet a girl who’s so caring and true.

“The relationship got rocky and we both started to fear, the problem was we were scared to show we care.”

Davies responded: “I wouldn’t change any of those bad days we’ve had because it made me realise I found something in someone that I didn’t know was possible to find.”

Love Island creators also revealed on Monday that plans are already under way for a fourth series, with a fresh batch of single hopefuls, next year.

