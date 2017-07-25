Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins lined up for their own BBC sitcom - report

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are reportedly being lined up for their own sitcom at the BBC.

The presenting pair, who enjoyed a massive career boost through their roles presenting The Great British Bake Off, chose to stay with the network when the cookery show was poached by Channel 4.



And their decision is being recognised by bosses at the BBC, with The Sun reporting that the duo are now talking about their own programme.



According to the publication, it's likely to be a sitcom which Mel and Sue will write as well as potentially star in.



"The series is very much in the development stage. At this point it's likely they'll star in it too," a source told the newspaper. "Making their own sitcom was something they've always wanted to do."



The news comes after it was also recently revealed that Mel and Sue will present the highly-anticipated reboot of TV series The Generation Game.



Like its previous incarnation, the show will see family members battling it out in various games in a bid to win an array of prizes, which are likely to be showcased on a conveyor belt.



"It's a cuddly toy, it's a toaster, it's a circular power saw, no it's MEL and SUE DOING THE GENERATION GAME!" the pair told The Sun after the news was announced. "We can't believe it, we are so excited!"



And Charlotte Moore the BBC's Director of Content, added: "The Generation Game is an iconic BBC One show, so to be able to bring it back for today's audience with Mel and Sue overseeing things is a wonderful moment for the channel."



Mel and Sue will be joined by a panel of star judges, while celebrity guests are also expected to make surprise appearances during the show.

