Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies are crowned winners of Love Island 2017

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies are £50,000 richer after being named the winners of Love Island 2017.

The couple, who first got together at the beginning of the ITV2 series and weathered their fair share of storms during the eight-week show, beat Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt to take the crown.



After host Caroline Flack revealed they had won the series, Kem and Amber were handed an envelope each. When Amber opened hers and realised it was empty, she became aware that the power was in Kem's hands. Upon opening his envelope, Kem discovered it said £50,000 inside, which he could choose to keep all for himself or split with Amber.



But the Romford-born hairdresser didn't miss a beat as he agreed to split it with Amber, who he declared his "future wife".



Following their victory, Amber's mother Sue told Welsh local paper the Daily Post: "I can't believe she's won, it's fantastic. I'm speechless which is unlike me, it's amazing she got to the final with genuine love.



"Kem and Amber have such an amazing connection, it's lovely - he's very family orientated and I love that, his family are all lovely. I believe they're the only couple in there who are 100 per cent genuine, it's lovely to see."



Kem and Amber were one of the first couples to have sex in the Love Island villa, while touching moments such as Kem giving Amber an infinity bracelet and arranging an elaborate plan to ask her to be his girlfriend won over viewers. There was a blip in the middle of their relationship when they briefly split, and Kem paired with new girl Chyna Ellis, but they were soon drawn back to one another. Georgia Harrison gave the pair another obstacle when she chose to couple up with Kem, despite him being Amber's boyfriend, but they also got through that and remained strong despite not being able to officially share a bed.



The Love Island final saw Jamie and Camilla finish second, while Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood placed third and Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville finished in fourth position.



