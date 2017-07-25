Cara Delevingne: 'I didn't like myself as a model'

Cara Delevingne considers herself an actress rather than a model these days, after admitting her former career turned her into someone she "didn't like".

The 24-year-old quickly rose up the fashion ranks when she began her career as a model, walking for top designers including Chanel and Burberry.

But in recent years, Cara has made a name for herself as an actress, taking on roles in movies such as Suicide Squad, Paper Towns and new offering Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

And in a new interview with Radio Times magazine, Cara admitted distancing herself from the modelling world was a deliberate move, because she was unhappy with the industry as a whole.

"I didn't like myself as a model. I didn't like what I stood for," she told the publication. "I didn't like what it was turning me into. Not that I was focused about how I looked all the time, but it is kind of about that."

Referring to her runway success, Cara said: "That is not me at all - you speak to all my oldest best friends and they know I'm not a model", adding that she generally doesn't "give a s**t about what I look like".

Despite Cara's remarks, the platinum blonde star looked incredible as she attended the European premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in London on Monday night (24Jul17). Wearing a black trouser suit with a dramatic diamond collar and matching jewels on her sandals, the star topped off her look with a black ribbon worn around her cropped hair.

And during the Radio Times interview, Cara revealed her deep love of acting after taking on screen roles in the big budget movies.

"To be honest, acting is something I've wanted to do my entire life. It really teaches me so much about myself and about life, and that's what I've always wanted to do. It makes me very happy," she smiled.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017