Luis Fonsi wants Venezuelan President to quit using Despacito

Venezuela has been rocked by civil unrest for months amid growing opposition to Maduro's leadership, as the politician attempts to establish a dictatorship by introducing a new constitution.

On Sunday (23Jul17), the President decided to capitalise on the popularity of Fonsi's global hit by changing the lyrics of the Daddy Yankee collaboration to hammer home his intentions to pass the new laws, prompting the singer to fire off a notice to Maduro, insisting he has no right to use the music in his latest campaign, reports Billboard.com.

"At no time have I been consulted, nor have I authorised the use or change of Despacito's lyrics for political purposes, much less in the deplorable situation that a country that I love as much as Venezuela is in," reads a statement posted in Spanish on the Puerto Rican star's Instagram page.

"My music is for all those who want to listen to it and enjoy it, not to be used as propaganda that tries to manipulate the will of a people who are crying out for their freedom.

"I am with Venezuela," he declared.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017