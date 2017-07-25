Dome Karukoski directing J.R.R. Tolkien biopic

Finnish filmmaker Dome Karukoski has signed on to direct a biopic about beloved Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien.

Tolkien will centre on the turbulent times that inspired the writer to pen The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. It will focus on Tolkien's relationship with his friends and his horrific experiences in World War One.

After a series of health issues, Tolkien fell ill with trench fever at the Battle of the Somme and he was sent home to England at the end of 1916, an invalid.

A timeline for the film has yet to be announced, but casting is currently underway. The script has been written by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford.

This isn't the only Tolkien project in the works - filmmaker James Strong is also directing a movie about the writer, titled Middle Earth.

