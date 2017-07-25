Roger Daltrey visits teenage cancer patients in Ohio

Veteran rocker Roger Daltrey took some time out of his busy schedule on Monday (24Jul17) to visit young cancer patients in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Who frontman has been heavily involved in the Teenage Cancer Trust in his native Britain and helped to co-found the Teen Cancer America charity, both of which aim to improve the lives of youngsters battling the disease.

On Monday, he spent a few hours with patients at Cleveland's Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital to do what he could to lift their spirits and greet their families in his first return to the city in 20 years, and he admitted the charity work allows him to express his gratitude to young music fans, reports Fox8.com.

"Every hour of the day in America there is some family somewhere being told their teenager has cancer...," said the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame star. "The music business is built mostly coming from this age group. It's just an easy way for me to say thank you."

Funding from the Teen Cancer America organisation is helping to complete construction on a new wing at the Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, which is set to be unveiled later this year (17).

© WENN Newsdesk 2017