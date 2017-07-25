Motorhead to release covers album including Lemmy's final cut on Heroes

Motorhead are releasing an album of the cover tracks singer Lemmy recorded with the band before his death in 2015.

Under Cover will feature tracks originally recorded by Judas Priest, the Ramones, and the Rolling Stones, as well as a previously unheard version of David Bowie's Heroes, which Lemmy recorded months before he died of cancer in December, 2015.

Ironically, Bowie also lost his battle with cancer a month after Lemmy's death.

The album, which also features a heavy rock rendition of the Sex Pistols' God Save the Queen, will be released in September (17), while German rock star Jim Voxx has revealed he was tasked with completing production on Lemmy's solo project before the rocker's death, and hopes to release the project later this year (17).

Voxx reveals Lemmy first came up with the idea for a solo project in 2003, and turned to him to help produce it: "He didn't have a real idea what would be on it, so he came to me and asked me if I would work with him," he said earlier this year, claiming Lemmy recorded tracks with Dave Grohl, Reverend Horton Heat and the Damned.

