Darius Rucker hosting golf radio programme

On Par With Darius Rucker will premiere on Wednesday (26Jul17) and will air on a monthly basis.

"The part I'm so excited about it is you always see golfers with their headphones on, hitting balls," he tells Rolling Stone Country. "I want to know what they're listening to when they're doing that. I want to pick their brains about their music, why they like it and what gets them motivated..."

The show will feature interviews with professional golfers and Rucker's musical peers, who like him are passionate about the sport.

"I'd love to interview Justin Timberlake or other musicians who play golf and talk to them about the game," he says. "I'd like to catch that fringe person who is kind of interested, because we'll make it more human than just the game."

