Guillermo del Toro releases special edition Patron Tequila set

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has teamed up with bosses at Patron Tequila to release a special edition bottle of the liquor.

The Pacific Rim director's Patron x Guillermo del Toro features monster and skull-themed bottles and packaging, which are inspired by del Toro's movies and his childhood in Mexico.

"Tequila courses through the veins of my native land, Jalisco," the director says. "It represents a communion between spirit and earth, steeped in time and tradition, and a source of pride that roots us and defines us both.

"Through the years, I have been offered many collaborations in designing and executing different products. I have never been tempted. This creation has been an adventure, and a privilege."

In addition to the unique bottles and box, two candles are also included in the packaging and customers are invited to light them and create an alter to toast a dead loved one.

The case also includes a book, titled Tomo de la Creacion, which features the original drawings the director came up with in the beginning of the partnership, cocktail recipes, and details on how the tequila was made.

Del Toro's set retails for $399 (£310).

© WENN Newsdesk 2017