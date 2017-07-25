Idris Elba named Rear of the Year

Idris Elba has landed a top butt title after beating Prince Harry and Harry Styles to the Rear of the Year prize.

Elba replaces 2016 winner Tom Hiddleston.

Prince Harry comes in second in the British poll, while 1997 winner Gary Barlow is third, ahead of Styles and Fifty Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan.

British TV presenter Rachel Riley has been crowned the winner of the female Rear of the Year award, while actress Lily James comes in second.

