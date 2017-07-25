Sarah Paulson joins Unbreakable sequel Glass

Sarah Paulson has rounded out the cast of Unbreakable sequel Glass.

The American Horror Story actress will join James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson in M. Night Shyamalan's film.



"Incredibly fortunate to round out our iconic cast of actors on #Glass... @MsSarahPaulson will be joining us. #powerhouse," the director writes on Twitter.com.



It is unclear who Sarah will portray in the new film, but Unbreakable featured Shyamalan's Sixth Sense leading man Bruce as the sole survivor of an horrific train crash struggling to embrace new superpowers.



The movie was followed by Split, which featured McAvoy as a man suffering from dissociative identity disorder. The film featured a brief tie-in to the 2000 mystery thriller.



Shyamalan announced he was working on Glass earlier this year (17).



"It's taken 17 years but I can finally answer the #1 question I get, "Are you making a f#&@ing (sic) sequel to Unbreakable or what?," he wrote in April (17).



"My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split," he continued. "It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film."



And he subsequently revealed it would the last movie in the trilogy.



"I do intend on making a final Unbreakable movie and I'm intending on doing it next," he previously told uproxx.com. "It's the final movie of these two movies put together."



Glass will hit theatres in January, 2019.

© Cover Media Group 2017