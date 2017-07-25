Jamey Johnson gig scrapped following venue gun row

Country star Jamey Johnson's Sunday night (23Jul17) concert in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was axed at the last minute following a row over firearms.

Bosses at the House of Blues cancelled the show over "safety and security guidelines", with reports suggesting they weren't happy with Johnson and his bandmates entering the venue with licensed guns.

However, the musicians are disputing the story, insisting they were not breaking any laws.

Drummer Tony Coleman has since offered his own angry account of what went down in an online statement, writing: "HOUSE OF BLUES DID'NT NEED TO TREAT US LIKE WE WERE TERRORIST (sic). THEY PUT A MEDAL DETECTOR BETWEEN JAMEY'S BUSSES (sic) AND THE STAGE ENTRANCE AND THE ONLY PEOPLE COMING IN AND OUT OF HIS BUSES WAS US...

"WE DID NOT COME TO HOUSE OF BLUES TO BE TREATED LIKE WE ARE GOING TO KILL THE FANS. IF SOMEONE CAME BACKSTAGE TO HARM ANYBODY YOU BETTER PRAY THERE IS A JAMEY JOHNSON TYPE INDIVIDUAL AROUND. THE BACKSTAGE AREA IS SUPPOSED TO BE TIGHTLY SECURED FOR OUR PROTECTION NOT TO PROTECT US FROM OURSELVES. HOW CAN YOU EXPECT ANY ARTIST TO GIVE A GREAT PERFORMANCE IF YOU ARE GONNA GIVE HIM OR HER A BUNCH OF S**T BEFORE WE PERFORM."

Meanwhile, backing singer Melonie Cannon insists no band member attempted to take a gun into the venue.

