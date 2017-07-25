Russian punk stars launching prison theatre show

The punk group shot to fame in 2012 when three members - Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, Maria Alekhina, and Yekaterina Samutsevich - were jailed for staging a protest performance at a church in Moscow. According to Billboard, their time in prison will be detailed during Inside Pussy Riot.

"We're going to recreate Russian courtrooms, a real Russian labor colony, solitary confinement cells, priests who shout about banning abortions and many more absurd, but real-life things that exist in Russia today," a message on crowdfunding site Kickstarter reads. "The audience will learn what it means to be a political opponent in Russia today.

"We'll take you on a journey from the cathedral altar deep into the vaults of the Kremlin itself. Hopefully, this is a journey that you'll only have to make once in your life."

The project has been in the works for several years and it is part of the group's efforts to raise awareness about the Russian prison system and the need for reform.

"Since we were freed, we decided to focus on the prison reform, provide lawyers to prisoners, collect information about the prison system in Russia and abroad," Nadezhda tells the publication. "We founded an independent media outlet in 2014, Mediazona, and we cover how the law enforcement system works in Russia. So this immersive theatre project is a part of this chain, something that exists on the border between activism and contemporary art."

The stage show will premiere in London in November (17) and run for six weeks.

