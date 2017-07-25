Prince William: 'My late mum was at my wedding'

As he exchanged vows with Kate Middleton, who has since become the Duchess of Cambridge, William admits his mum's spirit was everywhere, giving him a little bit of extra courage on his big day.

In a new ITV and HBO documentary, titled Diana: Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, the royal insists Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash, was watching over him on his wedding day, stating, "When it came to the wedding, I did really feel that she was there. There was (sic) times when you look to someone or something for strength, and I very much felt she was there for me."

William also reveals he thinks about his late mum often: "There are not many days that go by that I don't think of her, you know...," he adds. "I have a smile every now and again when someone says something, and I think, 'That's exactly what she would have said,' or, 'She would have enjoyed that comment'."

