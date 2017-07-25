Prince William: 'My late mum was at my wedding'25th Jul 17 | Entertainment News
Prince William is convinced his late mother Princess Diana was a big part of his 2011 royal wedding, because he felt her presence throughout the ceremony.
As he exchanged vows with Kate Middleton, who has since become the Duchess of Cambridge, William admits his mum's spirit was everywhere, giving him a little bit of extra courage on his big day.
In a new ITV and HBO documentary, titled Diana: Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, the royal insists Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash, was watching over him on his wedding day, stating, "When it came to the wedding, I did really feel that she was there. There was (sic) times when you look to someone or something for strength, and I very much felt she was there for me."
William also reveals he thinks about his late mum often: "There are not many days that go by that I don't think of her, you know...," he adds. "I have a smile every now and again when someone says something, and I think, 'That's exactly what she would have said,' or, 'She would have enjoyed that comment'."
© WENN Newsdesk 2017