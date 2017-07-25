Despacito adds an 11th week to U.S. summer chart number one run

Luis Fonsi's summer hit Despacito has extended its run at the top of the U.S. pop charts to 11 weeks.

The track, which features Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, is now just five weeks behind Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's One Sweet Day, which ruled the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks in 1995 and 1996.

The song's main challenger remains DJ Khaled's Wild Thoughts, which features Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - the track holds at two, while Bruno Mars' That's What I Like rises a spot to three on the new countdown.

DJ Khaled's I'm the One, featuring Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne, drops to four and French Montana's Unforgettable, featuring Swae Lee, rounds out the new top five.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran's impressive run in the top five with former number one Shape of You has ended.

The track, which drops a spot to six this week, spent 27 weeks in the Hot 100's top five, tying with The Chainsmokers' Closer for the most weeks in the top flight of the charts.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017