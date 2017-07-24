Ciara races down the Great Wall of China with her baby daughter

R&B singer Ciara is raising her baby girl to be a thrill-seeker just like her mother after sliding down the Great Wall of China together in a toboggan.

The new mum and her husband, American football star Russell Wilson, recently enjoyed a trip to China with her three-year-old son Future and the couple's three-month-old daughter Sienna.

Ciara has been documenting the family's adventures on Instagram, and on Sunday (23Jul17), she shared a video clip of Russell and Future seated in the back of a toboggan, while the beauty and little Sienna, who was strapped to her chest in a baby carrier, occupied the front seat.

"I wish I could put into words how fun this was!," she captioned the clip. "Going down in the toboggan at the #GreatWallOfChina with my family. @DangeRussWilson Unreal".

The thrill ride took place days after the Wilsons paid a visit to Shanghai Disneyland, where Future was introduced to some of his favourite fictional characters, like Mickey Mouse and superhero Spider-Man.

Sharing a series of snaps from the outing, Ciara wrote, "Unforgettable Times With My Family In Shanghai! #DisneyLand".

Ciara and Russell had extra reason to celebrate while on vacation after her boy, the singer's kid with her rapper ex Future, was unveiled as the new face of Gap Kids clothing for the brand's Back to School campaign.

"Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com!" the proud mum shared on social media last week (ends21Jul17). "Holding back these happy tears!"

"I'm so proud. Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids!" she added. "I'm honestly speechless....Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School".

