Dwayne Johnson promotes Apple's iPhone 7 with new Siri 'movie'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has poked fun at his action man status and his constantly-packed schedule in an entertaining new commercial for Apple's iPhone 7.

The Fate of the Furious star took to social media on Sunday (23Jul17) to tease a new film he had made with Apple executives to promote Siri, the tech firm's intelligent personal assistant feature.

Alongside a poster for the new project, he tweeted, "Teamed w/ (with) @Apple to make the biggest, coolest, sexiest, funnest (is that a word?) movie ever. Drops TOMORROW!#ROCKxSIRI #DominateYourDay".

"And I have the greatest co-star of all time, Siri," he added. "I make movies for the world to enjoy and we also made this one to motivate you to get out there and get the job done. I want you to watch it, have fun with it and then go live it."

It's since been revealed the "movie" is simply an extended advertisement for Apple, titled The Rock x Siri: Dominate The Day.

The four-minute ad, which was released on Monday (24Jul17), opens with Johnson multi-tasking, exercising as he trims a Bonsai tree and has his head shaved while practising his lines for a film.

He then asks Siri to tell him his schedule, as a news report on the TV examines his life as the busiest man in Hollywood and asks, "Can he do more? Experts say no".

Johnson takes that as a challenge and embarks on a mission to fulfil his remaining life goals, using Siri to help him every step of the way, starting with ordering him a cab, which he promptly takes over as driver and speeds to the airport, where he climbs into the cockpit of a plane and flies to Rome, Italy.

The creative short, which The Rock produced via his Seven Bucks Productions firm, also features the star painting the domed ceiling of a Roman monument, learning to master the Chinese zither instrument, and heading into space as an astronaut, before racing back to the set of his latest action movie.

In real life, Johnson has 11 film projects in development, including the revamped Jumanji movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which hits theatres in December (17).

© WENN Newsdesk 2017