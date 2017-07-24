Lena Dunham clears up marriage speculation

Actress Lena Dunham has assured fans she and her boyfriend Jack Antonoff are not married after referring to the rocker's sibling as her "sister-in-law" on social media.

On Monday (24Jul17), the Girls star shared a photo of herself on Instagram, in which she wore a dress made by her "sister in law @rachelantonoff".

Lena added, "As a designer, she (Rachel) has more wit, style and political awareness than anyone in the game. Pretty lucky she's in my family and required to dress me in fine, fine linen. This art teacher chic look has me ready for a week of macaroni necklaces and protest!"

The reference sparked speculation Lena and Jack, who began dating in 2011, may have married in secret, but the actress soon cleared up the rumours as she responded to one fan's question about her relationship status.

"@bogglemymind I've called her (Rachel) that for years no ring (sic)," she wrote as she added a ring emoji to her post.

Last year (16), Lena told PrideSource that although the couple isn't even engaged, she's already planning the nuptials in her head.

"Jack and I have talked about it (marriage)," she admitted, "and we've always said that when we get married we want our wedding party to just be our two sisters in tuxedos."

She continued, "Jack has a straight sister, I have a queer sister; they'd be our best men / women and we'll call it a day. That's our dream."

She also told U.S. chat show host Ellen DeGeneres in 2015 that although the pair initially agreed they would become husband and wife once gay marriage was legalised in America, they have not yet acted on the landmark June, 2015 ruling.

"We're not going to suddenly just get engaged because it (gay marriage) became legal," she noted at the time. "I'm excited to marry him (Jack) at some point but it felt like a lot of pressure to go for it that day."

