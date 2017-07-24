Usher's sex accuser tests positive for herpes

The plaintiff claims the Yeah! singer gave her the sexually transmitted disease during an alleged fling, and now she has tested positive she has increased her demands.

The woman, named as Jane Doe in court papers, says she was devastated when she got the results back on Saturday (22Jul17).

She initially sued the U Got it Bad star for $10 million (GBP7.7 million) after claiming they had unprotected sex earlier this year (17), and now she's doubling down for $20 million (GBP15.5 million) in punitive damages.

She also wants another $20 million for emotional harm and medical bills.

