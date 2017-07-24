Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet auctioning off dinner date for charity

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are reuniting for a charitable cause.

The Titanic co-stars are auctioning off a double date to raise funds for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation at the organisation's annual gala on Wednesday (26Jul17). The auction will also benefit a young U.K. mother who is battling cancer and Winslet's Golden Hat Foundation charity.

The winning bidder will get the chance to attend a dinner with the actors in New York City later this year (17).

DiCaprio's gala will take place in St. Tropez, France, where Lenny Kravitz will perform for guests.

Auction items will also feature artworks by the likes of Paul McCartney and Damien Hirst.

Last year's (16) gala event raised a record $45 million (£34.5 million) for the foundation, a portion of which the actor gave to an appeal aiding the victims of last summer's (16) terror attack in Nice, France.

Since 2008, the movie star and his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation partners have handed out more than $80 million (£61.4 million) to environmental projects and charities.

The actor recently urged his wealthy friends to give more to environmental causes.

"In an age when governments are deadlocked in predictable, partisan rhetoric, it is up to every concerned individual to be a champion for our shared planet," The Revenant star said in a press release. "We can start by exponentially increasing the level of philanthropic giving to organisations that are defending our natural world, and calling on the global community to take action together."

