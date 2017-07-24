James Bond to return in November, 2019

Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli released a statement on Monday (24Jul17), informing fans the next instalment of the James Bond film franchise will hit cinemas on 8 November, 2019, according to Deadline.

There has been no mention of a cast or director, but Bond 25 will potentially be Craig's final outing as Bond. The British actor has one movie left on his deal, and made it clear while promoting his last 007 film, Spectre, he was tiring of playing the superspy.

He told one reporter he'd rather "slash" his own wrists than play the role again, but reports suggest the actor has had a complete change of heart. According to editors at British newspaper The Sun, Bond producer Broccoli has persuaded the star to reprise the role one more time and he is all set to sign the contract to seal the deal.

Daniel Craig made his debut as Bond in Casino Royale in 2006 and went on to play the spy in Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012 and most recently Spectre in 2015.

