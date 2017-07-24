Tom Sturridge 'stretchered out' of 1984 performance - report

Tom Sturridge reportedly needed medical attention after collapsing onstage during a torture scene in his Broadway play 1984.

The 31-year-old actor stars alongside Olivia Wilde, 33, in the hard-hitting stage adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian novel.

According to editors at the New York Post's Page Six column, Tom became dehydrated during a weekend (22-23Jul17) performance at New York's Hudson Theatre and was taken ill.

"Sturridge collapsed over the weekend onstage during a torture scene," a source told the newspaper. "It was wild. He was dehydrated and taken out on a stretcher."

Another insider claimed that after the play finished, a call went out for medics to help the star.

"Tom seemed a little out of it as the end of the play neared - but he kept going," they said. "When the curtain was brought down, the cast didn't come out for bows."

Despite falling ill, Tom returned for the final two performances of the weekend, and the castmembers reportedly ensured they were well stocked with water to avoid a repeat of the health scare.

It's the latest incident to occur during a performance of the play. Last week (end23Jul17), actress Jennifer Lawrence was reportedly taken ill with stomach flu while at the theatre.

British actor Tom also suffered a broken nose after being struck by his co-star Olivia, who previously broke her tailbone while onstage.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017