Meek Mill ended feud with 50 Cent months ago

The two rap rivals traded shots on social media early last year after Meek released the track Gave Em Hope, in which he poked fun at 50 for filing for bankruptcy in 2015. 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, responded to the jab by posting a photo of Meek's face in a poop emoji and dragged his then-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, into the dispute.

The Ima Boss hitmaker and 50 Cent continued to trade barbs last summer, but Meek Mill has now revealed he approached his rival a few months ago to talk out their issues.

"I seen 50... coming out a hotel...," he told radio programme The Angie Martinez Show over the weekend (22-23Jul17). "We went to the side (to talk) like men. Like men, we had a good conversation. You know, we both come from the streets.

"(We said), 'You got these type of dudes with you. I got these type of dudes with me. I always looked up to you, fam (family). I don't know how we got on this foot'. Such and such."

"He said what he had to say, I respected what he said. I said what I said, he respected what I said. That was nine months ago. We left that in the dark... I've never seen him since. You might see us run into each other out in the public and we (are) smiling. People like, 'Why they smiling?' Cause (sic) we addressed it just like men in traffic."

© WENN Newsdesk 2017