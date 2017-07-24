Chris Noth: 'I'm not interested in reprising Sex and the City role'

Chris Noth will not be reprising his role as Mr. Big in any upcoming Sex and the City projects, insisting the world has had enough of his character.

The actor played the love interest for Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw character on six seasons of the TV show, from 1998 to 2004, and he came back for two subsequent movies. Carrie and Mr. Big wed in the first film and fans were hoping for an update on their romance in a potential third film - but Chris reveals he is ready to move on.

"I feel like we told that story," he tells Us Weekly magazine. "I don't think there's anything left for me to say about that. I want to tell other stories."

However, he is grateful for all the attention his character has received over the years.

"I accept it," he continues. "I may not understand it but I accept it. I think they just love the fashion. The thing that I don't understand is the idea of Mr. Big, because he wasn't the guy that got away. They were always dance partners. Sometimes they went away for a little while and she had a bunch of other guys and he got married (in the show)."

Chris has fond memories of his time playing the character, but he regrets Mr. Big wasn't funnier.

"Humour, man! Don't make me into this suave guy," he joked. "Don't make me into a (Donald) Trumpesque millionaire. (I want) humour!"

Talk off a third film has been circulating for several years and in 2016, Parker revealed the powers that be were still developing a script.

"(The film) rests in the butler's pantry," she told CBS News in October (16). "It's not on the table, but somebody is holding it fairly nearby."

