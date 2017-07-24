Linkin Park soar up U.K. album chart after Chester Bennington's death

The 41-year-old singer was found dead at his California home last Thursday (20Jul17), and a coroner has since confirmed his death was a suicide by hanging.

Heartbroken British fans have prompted a surge in sales and streams of his band's records, pushing seven Linkin Park albums into the top 40 and nine into the top 100 in Britain's Official Charts Company Monday (24Jul17) sales update.

Their breakthrough album Hybrid Theory has shot to three in the chart, one place higher than it peaked on its original U.K. release 16 years ago. The band's most recent album, One More Light, also climbed to number five in the updated rundown, while their 2003 album Meteora is up to seventh spot.

Minutes To Midnight is at 12, followed with the band's 2004 JAY-Z collaboration, Collision Course, 2010's A Thousand Suns and 2012's Living Things, which also make the top 40. The band's U.K. breakthrough track In The End, is also on course to re-enter the top 10 of the singles chart later this week (ends28Jul17).

Linkin Park cancelled their upcoming tour dates on Friday (21Jul17) and have updated their website to promote a suicide prevention helpline.

Stars from across the music world paid tribute to Chester following the news of his death - those reaching out included Jared Leto, Nikki Sixx and Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017