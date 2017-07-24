Jessica Chastain: 'I'll always use my platform to empower women in Hollywood'

Jessica Chastain has insisted she will do whatever she can to support and empower her fellow women in film.

The Help actress sits on the advisory board of We Do It Together, a cause which focuses on promoting and creating opportunities for ladies in the movie business, and also has her own production company Freckle Films.

Known for being an advocate for diversity in the film industry, Jessica insists she will continue to fight for the empowerment of women in the industry.

"I'm going to do anything I can to be there and support any organisation that empowers and creates opportunities for women," the flame-haired beauty, who also supports non-profit organisation Women In Film, told Vanity Fair. "When people tell me, 'I love when you play strong characters,' it's not that they are stronger than other women in films. I think the difference is that I play well-written characters. I play women that I authentically recognise in my day-to-day life, and that's what I search for in the roles."

Jessica is currently busy on the work front, with several movies, including biographical dramas Woman Walks Ahead and Molly's Game, due out this year alone (17) along with several projects due out in 2018.

Quizzed on whether the vibe is different when being directed by a man than it is to a woman, the 40-year-old insisted that isn't the case, though she has noticed female filmmakers have more women on set.

"Not in the skill of the filmmaker, because a male director can make a romance film just as well as a female director can make an action film," the double Oscar-nominated star, who has just been tapped as the new face of Ralph Lauren's latest fragrance Woman, acknowledged. "In my experience, women make room for other women," she noted.

