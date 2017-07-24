Paul Young fined $200 after car crash in Italy

Veteran British musician Paul Young has been fined $200 (£150) for his part in a car crash in Italy.

The 1980s crooner, 61, received the fine last week (end23Jul17) when his rented Fiat Panda hit the back of a car in the Italian town of Giussano, causing a three car pile-up.

According to editors at Britain's Daily Express newspaper, the Wherever I Lay My Hat (That's My Home) singer was treated for minor injuries after the accident.

A spokesperson for Giussano police told the newspaper, "We were called to a junction where there had been an accident involving three cars, one of which was driven by Paul Young.

"It was quickly established that he had failed to give way, probably because he was confused about which side he should have been on and was punished with a fine."

According to the spokesperson no one was seriously injured in the crash. Paul apologised to the other drivers, shook their hands, and offered them autographs.

Earlier this month (Jul17), the rocker was seen partying with Hollywood stars Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn in the nearby town of Bellagio.

Paul still performs with his Americana band Los Pacaminos but has admitted he has had to change his guitar technique due to suffering from arthritis.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017