Chris Hemsworth: 'Incredible Charlize Theron should play Bond'

Chris Hemsworth is rooting for his Snow White and the Huntsman co-star Charlize Theron to be the next James Bond.

Talk of a Jane Bond to front the famous 007 franchise has gained momentum in recent years, with the likes of Michael Fassbender and Emilia Clarke insisting now is the time for a female super sleuth.



Daniel Craig has yet to officially exit the role, despite previously saying he'd rather "slash his wrists" then do another Bond film, but Australian actor Chris knows the perfect replacement when he does.



"I love her, she is incredible and has all the wit, humour, charm, passion, skill, everything to pull that off," he told Extra of Charlize.



"(I think it's) beyond time. Especially considering the success of Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman, I think, is my favourite movie this year - what a fantastic film."



This isn't the first time Thor star Chris has discussed Charlize joining the British spy franchise; he recently told W Magazine he thought his friend was a shoo-in because she can "beat the sh*t out of me and most villains out there".



However the statuesque actress, who'll soon show off her spy skills in new movie Atomic Blonde, says she'd actually like to see Idris Elba in the famous role.



"I'm in favour of having an Agent 007 that is female, but I leave that for now for Daniel (Craig) or Idris (Elba)," she said at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (22Jul17).



Idris is one of the hot favourites to take over the role, with Tom Hardy and Aidan Turner also thought to be in the running.

