Carrie Fisher honoured by Star Wars fans at Comic-Con

Star Wars fans dressed up as Princess Leia to pay tribute to the late Carrie Fisher at Comic-Con on Sunday (23Jul17).

Four costuming clubs, groups of enthusiasts who come together to dress up as characters from the beloved science-fiction franchise, gathered at the event in San Diego to celebrate the actress, who died in December last year aged 60.



Many dressed up as Leia, who Carrie first played in 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, and gave speeches explaining what the actress and the character meant to them.



According to the Associated Press, one fan with her hair in Leia's iconic twin buns hairstyle told the audience how dressing up as Leia made her feel more confident, saying, "You put on a pair of buns, and you're unstoppable."



Another female fan even told the audience she had walked down the aisle at her wedding to the musical theme written for Leia by Star Wars composer John Williams.



The actress was present at last year's event, where she shared a panel with co-stars Mark Hamill and John Boyega and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.



Over the weekend Carrie was also honoured with an exhibit of artwork created by fans, and earlier this month the late actress was awarded the Disney Legend title at the entertainment giant's D23 Expo.



Star Wars fans at Comic-Con also paid tribute to R2-D2 actor Kenny Baker at the event. Kenny, who played the diminutive droid in six of the blockbusters, passed away in August 2016.



Members of the R2 Builders Club, who build replica Star Wars robots, honoured his memory by displaying four new model droids.

© Cover Media Group 2017