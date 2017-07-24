Montana and Alex 'definitely have future together' after Love Island

The couple have shared their thoughts on their rival couples and rumours about their loud lovemaking.

Love Island couple Montana Brown and Alex Beattie have ruled out marriage and kids, but said they “definitely have a future together” as they became the latest couple to leave the villa.

The pair narrowly missed out on a place in Monday night’s final as they were voted off the show by the public.

They ended up in the bottom three alongside Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen and the bookies’ former favourite duo Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.

Love Island’s Montana and Alex (ITV)

Before finding out their fate, the show’s host Caroline Flack announced that the two couples through to Monday night’s final are Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies and Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood.

Speaking after their elimination they both tipped Cetinay and Davies, or Hughes and Attwood to win.

Despite a rough patch for Hughes and Attwood, Beattie said they still had his backing to take home the title and £50,000 prize.

He said: “They’ve been through so much together and they came out the other end of it and they are really, really strong. And they are super, super genuine and I love them both, individually and as a couple, and I think they will fly. They’re wicked and I love them both so I hope they do (win).”

The evicted couple also commented on their bedroom antics, following the revelation in tabloids by the show’s last dumped couple, Sam Gowland and Georgia Harrison.

Responding to claims that their lovemaking was the loudest in the villa, Brown said: “I tell you what, it’s funny, because Sam and Georgia are right next to us in the bedroom and we are right in the middle, so unfortunately, they do get front row seats, so I do feel for them.

Love Island’s Montana and Alex (ITV)

“But it’s unfortunate for us as well being smack bang in the middle, but no, (I’m) not embarrassed at all, at the end of the day it’s natural.”

Following a previous challenge, which saw the girls each take lie detector tests individually with questions posed to them by their other halves, public support for Allen has been divided with some fans saying her feelings for former Blazin’ Squad star Somerville are not genuine.

Brown defended Allen, saying: “Do you know what, I don’t think that she is pretending at all.

“They have their ups and downs like a normal couple and I genuinely think her feelings are very genuine. She adored Marcel and I think that lie detector test really knocked her, knocked her confidence in herself and it made her second guess her feelings but I think they are genuine.”

During her time in the villa, Brown became emotional when Beattie told her he loved her, resulting in Brown opening up to him about her strained relationship with her father.

Love Island’s Montana and Alex (ITV)

Talking about it, she explained: “I’ve never really had a good relationship with my dad, and so that often kind of puts a barrier up with men in general.

“It’s just something I thought would be insightful for Alex to kind of get to know me and realise why I am a bit guarded when it comes to relationships.

“He (my dad) just hasn’t played a big part in my life in general, so for me like I haven’t had a father figure, so it’s just something I have to get used to and open up to in relationships.”

The penultimate episode saw the couples meeting each other’s family members.

The Love Island final airs on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.

© Press Association 2017