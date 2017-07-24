Lara Bingle: 'I could just be myself with Sam Worthington'

Model Lara Bingle knew things were different when she met her actor husband Sam Worthington because she could completely be herself.

The Australian celebrity, who launched her skincare label The Base in November 2014, opened up in a candid letter she wrote to accompany the cover shoot for Elle Australia.

Lara looks radiant on the cover in a white, embroidered Dior dress, and is seen in other shots from the editorial wearing a custom Aje look and Zimmermann pieces.

As well as sharing her thoughts on fashion, which she admits she has less time for now that she's a mother, the model-turned-entrepreneur discussed the confidence she found in her relationship with Avatar star Sam.

"Meeting Sam is when things really changed for me. Until then, I never really trusted anyone entirely," she wrote in the publication. "When I was younger, I think maybe I'd try to impress a person by adapting to their ways, but with Sam, from the get-go, I was just myself. I wasn't trying to be anyone else and I think that's the basis for a strong relationship."

The former reality star admitted initially she was worried that Sam might be put off by what he may learn about her. Lara has been been a mainstay of Australia's tabloid press, and in 2012 she was involved in a traffic incident with a female motorcyclist, and fled the scene without exchanging details with the injured rider.

"When I first met him, I was nervous and I'd be like, 'Don't read anything, you might get pulled away,' because there was a lot of c**p. And he was like, 'I don't even know what you're talking about,'" she recalled.

The 30-year-old now shares sons Rocket Zot, two, and Racer, who was born in October 2016, with Sam. They were married in 2014 and relocated to New York that same year for his movie career. And she revealed she is less than concerned with what's written about her.

"Over the past few years I've realised that I find more comfort in keeping quiet, and as much as sometimes I would love to respond to things, in the end my theory is that it's never really worth it," she explained. "The only people who matter are around me and they see me every day, they know the truth. My family doesn't read any of this stuff, so who would I even be saying it for?"

© WENN Newsdesk 2017