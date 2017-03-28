June Diane Raphael feared giving birth on Grace and Frankie set

New mum June Diane Raphael raced to complete filming on the third season of Grace and Frankie because she started experiencing contractions while onset.

The Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues actress gave birth to her second child, son Sam, with her comedian husband Paul Scheer last July (16), but June admits the baby could very well have arrived while cameras were still rolling as she had only just wrapped the shoot for the Jane Fonda comedy days earlier.

"During some of the final episodes of Grace and Frankie season three, I was having contractions on set, for sure...," she explained on U.S. breakfast show Today. "I shot up until Friday, I gave birth on a Tuesday, so yeah, I was super pregnant."

The third season premiered on streaming service Netflix on Friday (24Mar17), and June admits she can clearly spot the scenes in which she started to have labour pains.

She laughed, "When I watch it now, I look back and I can see just behind the eyes, something's happening, there's an elbow popping out of me!"

June portrays one of Fonda's onscreen daughters in the show, which also stars Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, and Martin Sheen as her TV dad.

She and husband Paul are also parents to their eldest son, Gus, who was born in 2014.

