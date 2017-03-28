Alyssa Milano driving people to the polls in Georgia

Actress Alyssa Milano is rallying fans in Georgia to make their voices heard in the state's special election by offering to drive voters to the polls herself.

The Charmed star is currently filming new TV movie Insatiable in the area, and she and her co-star Christopher Gorham have made no secret of their support for Jon Ossoff, who is among five Democratic hopefuls competing to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat for Georgia's sixth congressional district. The position was left vacant last month (Feb17) after Representative Tom Price stepped down to take on the role of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services in President Donald Trump's administration.

Early voting is already underway ahead of the 18 April (17) election, and on Monday (27Mar17), Milano and Gorham decided to make themselves useful and drum up votes for their favoured candidate by offering up free rides via Twitter.

"No joke," Ugly Betty actor Gorham wrote. "Call 678-636-9551 and @Alyssa_Milano and I WILL PICK YOU UP and take you to early vote! Now. @ossoff #Georgia6th."

Milano has been sharing photos of the pair with their lucky passengers online, and captioned one snap, "Call 678-636-9551! @ChrisGorham and I WILL PICK YOU UP and take you to vote! Just picked up drew. On our way to Yvette! @ossoff #FlipThe6th".

The Democrats are hoping to make history by picking off the seat, which has been held by a Republican in every election since 1979.

