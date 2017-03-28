John Lydon: 'Donald Trump is a political Sex Pistol'

Punk icon John Lydon has called out the media for accusing America's new leader of racism.

The Sex Pistols singer, aka Johnny Rotten, defended President Donald Trump against the "left-wing media" during a blistering interview with Piers Morgan on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Monday (27Mar17).

Lydon, who became a U.S. citizen in 2013, said, "What I dislike is the left-wing media in America are trying to smear the bloke as a racist, and that's completely not true. There's many, many problems with him as a human being, but he's not that, and there just might be a chance something good will come out of that situation, because he terrifies politicians."

The Anarchy in the U.K. singer went so far as to suggest the President is a "political Sex Pistol" because he's shaking up Washington, D.C. politics.

"(He's) a possible friend," the 61-year-old rocker added.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017