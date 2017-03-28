RZA condemns President Trump's immigration policy in new track

RZA is coming out against President Donald Trump's immigration policy in his new song No Refuge.

In the lyrics, the rapper slams the U.S. leader for his attempted ban on refugees entering the country and commends the bravery of those who have fled war zones.

"Let's make America great again/But not a place that's filled with bigotry, racism and hate again," the 47-year-old raps on the track. "I wanna fall at the feet of Lady Liberty/From the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream to the land of the brave and the free, where there's freedom of speech, freedom to teach/But they won't let me in, no, they won't let me in."

In the video for the song, which features Italian electronic duo Parisi, a group of refugees search for a place to settle as they drift through a murky and isolated landscape. They then perform an expressive contemporary dance routine while surrounded by fog.

Directed by Ben Strebel, the harrowing clip captures the displacement faced by those forced to flee their homelands.

The former Wu-Tang Clan star and Parisi plan to donate proceeds from the track's digital sales to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

