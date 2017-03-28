DJ Khaled added to Pitch Perfect 3 cast

DJ Khaled has joined the star-studded cast of the next Pitch Perfect movie.

The hip-hop star teased his new role on social media on Monday (27Mar17), as he shared a behind-the-scenes look at the film set.

Khaled didn't give much away about the film's plot or his role in the video clips, but confirmed, "DJ Khaled will be in Pitch Perfect 3."

He also got co-star Elizabeth Banks in on the action, asking her to help him make the official announcement.

The actress, who also directed the last Pitch Perfect sequel, said, "Well, you're here aren't you?"

Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson will return to lead the cast of Pitch Perfect 3, which will also feature Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Camp, Ruby Rose, Brittany Snow, John Lithgow, and Trinidad James.

The film will hit cinemas in December (17).

