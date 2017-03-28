Paul Greengrass directing Eliot Ness movie

Filmmaker Paul Greengrass has signed on to direct a biopic about U.S. lawmaker Eliot Ness.

Ness will be based on Brian Michael Bendis and Marc Andreyko's novel Torso, according to Variety.com. The screenplay has been written by Brian Helgeland, while Bendis and Andreyko will executive produce the project.

Greengrass will also serve as a producer on the film.

There are currently no actors attached to star. However, the 61-year-old director is reportedly planning to make it his next film and is aiming to start production at the end of the year (17). The movie will focus on Ness' time hunting a serial killer who left torsos in the river in Cleveland, Ohio.

In 2009, Matt Damon, who starred in Greengrass' Jason Bourne franchise and Green Zone, was scheduled to appear in Torso, which was to be directed by David Fincher. But Paramount Pictures bosses reportedly put the movie on hold indefinitely because of the global economic downturn at the time.

Ness, a Prohibition agent in Chicago, Illinois was best known for leading the law enforcement group The Untouchables and his efforts to bring down mob boss Al Capone in the 1920s. He died in 1957 at the age of 54.

Ness has been portrayed in many TV shows and movies including 1959 series The Untouchables starring Robert Stack as Ness, and 1987 movie The Untouchables, which was directed by Brian De Palma and starred Kevin Costner as the U.S. lawman. The movie also starred Sean Connery, Robert De Niro, and Andy Garcia.

Another TV show titled The Untouchables ran from 1993 to 1994 and starred Tom Amandes as Ness and William Forsythe as Capone.

