George Lucas donates $10 million to USC film school

Filmmaker George Lucas has made another $10 million (£8 million) donation to the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts to help support minority students.

The Star Wars director's funds will be used to support The George Lucas Foundation Endowed Student Support Fund for Diversity to bolster the recruitment of black and Hispanic students in hopes of boosting diversity in Hollywood. The 72-year-old established the foundation in 2015.

The donation is available to graduate and undergraduate students.

"We are grateful that Mellody Hobson and George Lucas continue to provide visionary leadership on issues of diversity in our field," a statement from Michael Renov, vice dean of academic affairs, reads. "This endowed fund allows us to recruit storytellers whose voices are underrepresented in cinematic media, and whose inclusion benefits all of us."

In 2006, bosses at the director's Lucasfilm Foundation donated $175 million (£139.4 million) to expand and renovate structures at the school.

Mellody Hobson is Lucas' wife.

