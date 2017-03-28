Jodie Sweetin's ex arrested for violating restraining order

Actress Jodie Sweetin's former fiance has been arrested after she obtained a restraining order against him.

Justin Hodak was picked up by police officials in Sherman Oaks, California on Monday (27Mar17) after allegedly violating the protection order.

Prior to the arrest, Sweetin told the authorities her ex had threatened to kill himself following the recent end of their engagement.

According to TMZ, she called the police on Monday after spotting a suspicious car outside her home. As cops arrived, Hodak drove past clearly in violation of the order, which rules he must stay at least 100 yards away from his former fiancee.

